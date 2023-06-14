English
Media: US, Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May

SHAFAQNA- United States and Iranian officials have held indirect talks in Oman in May, according to the US-based news outlet Axios.

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk travelled to Oman on May 8 while Iran’s delegation – which included top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kan – was also in the Persian Gulf nation, according to Axios, which cited three unnamed sources.

Omani officials relayed messages between the two sets of diplomats, who were in separate locations, Axios said, adding that US President Joe Biden’s administration in April had floated the idea of an “interim agreement” with Iran on its nuclear programme.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a press briefing on Monday that the “Muscat negotiations were not secret”, according to Tasnim News.

“We welcome the efforts of Omani officials, and we exchanged messages with the other party through Oman,” Kanani said.

He stressed that there was no intent to negotiate an interim agreement separate from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

Source: Al Jazeera

