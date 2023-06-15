English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Sudan’s war forces more than two million to leave their homes

SHAFAQNA- Sudan’s war forces more than two million people to leave their homes , according to the United Nations.

The fighting continued unabated on Wednesday in parts of the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur – places that have seen some of the worst battles so far. At least 959 civilians have been killed and about 4,750 others were wounded as of June 12, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties.

The brutal clashes have forced more than 1.6 million people to leave their homes for safer areas inside Sudan, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). About 530,000 others have fled to the neighbouring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and Libya, the UN’s migration agency said.

Source:Al Jazeera

