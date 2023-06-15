Pope Francis & Al-Azhar’s Sheikh call for peace at UN’s Security Council

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh have made calls for peace at the United Nations Security Council meeting on need for ‘human fraternity’.

The pope, who is in hospital recovering from abdominal surgery, sent a statement to the UN’s meeting on Wednesday in which he said that a third world war is being fought “piecemeal” and that humanity is suffering from a “famine of fraternity”.

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh, Ahmed Al-Tayeb said in a virtual briefing to the UN’s council that human fraternity was the key to global peace, a point he and the pope had made in a joint document released in 2019.

Source: aljazeera

