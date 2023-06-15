Bahrain: Sectarian provocation returns

SHAFAQNA- Sectarian tension is the permanent trick the authorities in Bahrain use to counter the people’s demands for political and economic reform in the country.

Popular discontent with the government’s acts of monopolizing power and wealth, marginalizing and humiliating citizens, and burdening the country with debt is increasing, so they need something to cause a distraction from all this.

On the ground, the authorities have intensified raids and arrests in various areas across Bahrain, and launched a campaign of public threats against those in charge of Friday prayers at the Imam Sadiq Mosque (AS) in Diraz by the Ministry of Justice.

Source: bahrainmirror

