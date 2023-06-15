IOM: Migrant deaths in Mena highest since 2017

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region last year, according to new data from the International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Project (MMP).

Last year, the number of recorded deaths was 3,789, which was 11 percent higher than the previous year. In 2017, the number of recorded deaths was 4,255.

According to the report, 203 deaths were recorded on the Sahara Desert crossing, while an additional 825 deaths occurred on Middle Eastern land routes.

Most deaths on land routes in the Middle East region last year occurred in Yemen. Of the 867 deaths recorded on the Horn of Africa-Yemen crossing, at least 795 people, who were believed to be mostly Ethiopians, lost their lives on the route between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

