SHAFAQNA- Direct Hajj flights from Sanaa to Mecca will start June 17. Director of Sanaa International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, revealed on Wednesday (14 June 2023) the date for the start of flights for pilgrims from the airport.

“The flights for transporting pilgrims will be carried out, starting next Saturday, 17 June 2023,” Al-Shayef said on Twitter.

Source: ypagency

www.shafaqna.com