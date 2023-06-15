Spain: Madrid celebrates Islamic heritage in new museum

SHAFAQNA- A crucial part of Madrid’s Islamic heritage goes on display for the first time towards the end of this month in the Spanish capital.

One of the star attractions of the Galeria de Colecciones Reales is part of Madrid’s original Umayyad fortified wall.

While the discovery of this medieval wall is not new, the language used to promote the exhibit signals that after years of vacillating, Spain’s capital is finally prepared to embrace its Muslim past.

Drawing from the latest archaeological evidence, the museum endorses the narrative – long widely accepted in academic circles – that Emir Muhammad I of Córdoba founded Madrid in the ninth century.

