Fran Equiza added that in Afghanistan, children’s rights are eroded every day and too many kids are burdened with responsibilities way beyond their age.

The Ministry of Economics said that children in the country need humanitarian aid and support in the education sector, and the world should support the current government in both areas.

Meanwhile, some children in the capital said that because of their families and life, they face hard labor and they ask the Taliban to pay more attention to the rights of children.

Earlier, the head of the labour organization in Afghanistan announced the increase in the number of child labourers in the country .