UNICEF: Nearly 3 million children in Haiti need humanitarian support

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 3 million children – the highest number on record – are in need of humanitarian assistance in Haiti, facing high levels of violence, hunger and malnutrition in a country already mired in poverty and a resurgence of cholera.

According to Reliefweb, “Being a child in Haiti today is more violent and dangerous than ever. The threats and problems that children face are simply unimaginable. They are in dire need of protection and support,” said Bruno Maas, UNICEF representative in Haiti.

Children find themselves in the crossfire, or directly targeted, as armed groups terrorize populations in a battle for territory and control, mainly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and increasingly in the neighboring region of Artibonite.

Children are killed or injured on their way to school. Women and girls face severe sexual violence. Kidnappings for ransom – including students, teachers and health workers – have increased, as have attacks on schools. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the violence.

At the same time, life-threatening hunger and malnutrition are at unprecedented levels across the country, concentrated in the capital’s poorest, most insecure and crowded neighborhoods, where some families are virtually trapped and denied essential services. The number of children suffering from life-threatening malnutrition has increased by 30 percent since last year, with nearly one in four children nationwide suffering from chronic malnutrition.

Violence, poverty and desperation drive children to armed groups. Many children and young people in Port-au-Prince say they have been forced to join armed groups for protection or because it means food and income for the family. Some say that armed groups provide a sense of identity and belonging.

In addition to violence, hunger and diseases such as cholera, Haiti and its children face the constant threat of hurricanes and powerful earthquakes. In early June, heavy rains that coincided with the beginning of hurricane season caused devastating and deadly floods. A few days later there was an earthquake in Grand Anse – an area still affected by the 2021 earthquake.

Haiti has struggled with decades of inadequate basic service delivery and human capital development, along with extremely high inequality, marginalization and social exclusion. It is the poorest and least developed country in the Western Hemisphere and is ill-equipped to deal with multiple shocks.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com