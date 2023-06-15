Al-Sudani: Qatar is one of Iraq’s major regional allies

The statement came during a joint press conference with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who started an official visit to Baghdad.

“The visit of the Qatari Emir to Iraq reflects the deepening relationship between the two countries,” stated Al-Sudani. “We have the potential to achieve strong integration with Qatar, which will remain one of our key allies in the region.”

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s substantial oil reserves of 145 billion barrels and its favorable environment for promising work opportunities supported by security and political stability.

Furthermore, Sheikh Tamim expressed the significance of the visit to Baghdad, underscoring the depth of the relationship between Iraq and Qatar. He confirmed the agreement with Prime Minister Al-Sudani on enhancing trade exchanges and emphasized the need for their growth.

Al-Sudani’s office announced on Thursday the details of the joint declaration of intent and agreements signed with Qatar during the visit of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The agreements encompass various sectors such as politics, economics, energy, and investment, reflecting the comprehensive cooperation between Iraq and Qatar.

The signing ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Al-Sudani and the Qatari Emir, marked the commitment of both countries to strengthen their collaboration. The joint declaration of intent sets the foundation for enhanced cooperation and partnership.

Furthermore, two agreements were signed in air and maritime transportation to facilitate connectivity and enhance trade between Iraq and Qatar. These agreements will contribute to the development of transportation infrastructure and the promotion of economic activities.

Source: Shafaq News