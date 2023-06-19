UNHCR call for coordinated action to reduce causes of displacement

SHAFAQNA- Last year, many people had to leave their homes because of a war in Ukraine, fights in other places and problems with the weather. UNHCR, which helps refugees, says we need to work together to stop this from happening and help those who are affected.

According to Reliefweb, last year the increase was caused by fighting in Ukraine and more people moving from Afghanistan than expected. Now, there is more fighting in Sudan, which has made the total number of displaced people in the world 110 million.

UNHCR released a report on people who had to leave their homes because of reasons like war, violence, and persecution. The report found that by the end of 2022, 108. 4 million people were displaced which was 19. 1 million more than the previous year, making it the biggest increase ever.

More and more people around the world are being forced to leave their homes because of wars and conflicts. In 2023, the number of these people increased even more because of fighting in Sudan. It is estimated that there were about 110 million people who had to leave their homes by May of that year.

These numbers tell us that some people tend to start fights quickly and don’t work fast enough to find answers. When people are forced to leave their homes, millions of them feel devastated, displaced, and very sad. This is a bad thing. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said this.

It’s also stated, around 625 million people were forced to leave their homes because of conflict and violence within their own country. This is more than the number of refugees, which is 35. 3 million, who had to leave their country to find safety.

By the end of 2022, about 4. 4 million people in the world were without a nationality or their nationality could not be determined. This is 2% more than the number at the end of 2021.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafqna.com