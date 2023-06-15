The hurricane and Pakistan’s climate change challenge

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Implementation of the decision to evacuate about 80 thousand people from sensitive areas has been started in view of the cyclone “Bipper Joy” formed in the Arabian Sea.

By Ahmed Mughal

Joint teams comprising the city administration, Navy, Pakistan Army and Rangers have been formed, as the most important since then is the evacuation of people from the cyclone-hit areas. Sailing, fishing, boating, swimming and bathing have been banned until the end of the storm in view of any potential danger.

In fact, climate change is rapidly altering the chemistry of the ocean, the region in which Pakistan is located rarely experiences the type of hurricanes experienced by the US and Japan.

Experts say that natural disasters cannot be prevented, but if air pollution is reduced and forests are increased due to industrial development, it will certainly help in reducing the frequency and severity of hurricanes and other such disasters. .

Rising sea levels, rising ocean temperatures, changing currents and increasing seasonal fluctuations. Based on these factors, there is a possibility of irreparable damage.

However, restoring coastal ecosystems, reducing land pollution, reducing CO2 emissions, reducing marine stress, increasing monitoring of historic sites and developing legal strategies can reduce the destruction of underwater cultural heritage sites. can do.

It is important for ocean health and for us that additional risks are avoided and that our marine ecosystems are managed thoughtfully.

It is also clear that by reducing immediate pressures from additional human activities, we can increase the resilience of marine species and ecosystems. In this way, we can invest in the health of the ocean and its “immune system” by eliminating or reducing countless small diseases. From whom it suffers.

Restoring the abundance of marine species, mangroves, seagrass meadows, corals, kelp forests, fisheries, all marine life, will help the ocean provide the services on which all life depends.

The system is forecast to move northward for 72 hours, after which it is likely to turn eastward while some influence is still likely to move westward, but most of the Sindh coastline There is still uncertainty in this regard.

In the advisory issued by the Department of Meteorology, the possible effects of this storm have also been identified: When this storm reaches the coast of southeastern Sindh, heavy rains will occur in Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Umarkot districts from 13 to 17 June. There is a possibility of heavy rain with gusty winds and thundershowers.

From 13th and 14th June to 16th June, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ulhiar, Mirpurkhas districts are likely to experience heavy rain with strong winds and gale/thunderstorm. Strong winds can damage weak, thatched houses.

The government has advised fishermen not to venture out into the open sea until the system dissipates by June 17, as the situation in the Arabian Sea may worsen with high waves near the coast. can come

During the last few years, the climatic conditions of Pakistan have witnessed extraordinary changes. In some parts of the country, it is raining outside of the norm, and in some places there has been hailstorm which caused extensive damage to crops and fruits.

Similarly, floods, snowfall, landslides, cloud bursts, unusual rains in urban areas and glacier breaks also continued to occur. Contrary to its tradition, the weather in the month of May turned cold and many parts of the country witnessed heavy rains.

Weather conditions in Pakistan seem to be quite uncertain for some time and it is now becoming a norm for the weather conditions to appear contrary to the forecasts of the Meteorological Department many times.

Scientific assessments show that extreme weather changes will become more frequent and more severe due to climate change caused by human activities on Earth. Lack or excess of rains and extreme heat kill livestock and damage crops. At the end of August last year, disastrous floods occurred in Pakistan due to monsoon rains, which affected 33 million people.

At this time, there is a need to inform the people about precautionary measures through all means including social media, TV channels. High-risk areas should be identified and people should be evacuated immediately, drains and choke points should be cleaned immediately, pumping stations should be kept fully functional, vulnerable buildings should be evacuated, dewatering machines and pumping machines should be installed at different places in the city. To be kept.

People should be aware of weather conditions and avoid going to the beach. The provincial government has taken positive steps, now it is a heavy responsibility on the people to cooperate fully and avoid carelessness and negligence.

Be it hurricanes, monsoon rains, earthquakes or river floods, the human race has been facing these natural disasters for thousands of millions of years. Special arrangements have been made. Undoubtedly, natural disasters cannot be prevented, but their severity can be reduced and human beings can be saved from death.

Pakistan does not have enough modern technology to deal with natural calamities like developed countries. But the fact cannot be denied that our governments have not paid much attention to the development of science and technology and have not improved the efficiency of those institutions and departments whose responsibility and duty is to deal with floods and rains etc. Is.

The fire brigade was more active in the time of the British than it is today. Similarly, the local bodies were also more active. Be it the anti-cruelty department or mosquito spraying in monsoon and other seasons, regular cleaning of streets and drains. The work was done by municipal bodies.

Today, the local bodies are there, their officers and employees are also there, crores of rupees monthly salaries are also being received, but there is no work.

