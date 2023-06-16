English
$6bn international grants for Syrians at EU’s conference

SHAFAQNA- The EU announced that it had raised more than $6 billion in international grants to support Syrians recover from poverty.

The pledges include nearly $5bn for 2023 and $1.1bn for 2024 and beyond to support those inside Syria and other neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees.

The European Union pledged nearly $4.2bn in grants, of which $2.3bn would come from the European Commission and nearly $1.9bn from EU governments. The UN warns that only a tenth of the financing needed has been secured for 2023.

“As the biggest donor for the Syrian people, the EU needs to – and we want to – make sure that their situation remains high on the international agenda,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs.

