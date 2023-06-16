English
Iraq’s FM urges international community to address risks of Al-Hol camp

al-Hol camp

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called on the international community to seriously address the urgent issue of the Al-Hol camp in Syria and mitigate its risks at both regional and global levels.

Speaking at a conference held in Brussels to support the future of Syria and the region, Hussein stated that the problems in Syria can only be resolved through political means, aiming to minimize their negative impacts on the Syrian people and the region.

“It is undeniable that Syria is going through a dire situation as a result of the physical and human damages caused by the earthquake that struck its areas in February last year, followed by aftershocks. Many citizens are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food, water, and medicine. The situation there has worsened and exacerbated their suffering,” Hussein affirmed.

He further highlighted Iraq’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the pressures faced by Syria, including the lifting of imposed sanctions and the provision of urgent aid to thousands of affected Syrians still enduring the aftermath of the earthquake.

