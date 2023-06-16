Poll: 80% of Palestinians want Mahmoud Abbas to resign

SHAFAQNA- Israeli media said that according to poll a majority of Palestinians support “armed struggle” against Israel.

Jerusalem Post wrote the formation of groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was the most positive thing to happen to the Palestinian people since 1948, a plurality of Palestinians say.

According to a poll conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), 24% of Palestinians in the “West Bank” and the Gaza Strip believe that the establishment of these Islamist organizations was the best thing to happen since the “Nakba”.

Broken down by location, 16% of West Bankers say that the creation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad was the best thing, while 38% of Gazans took this position.

80% of Palestinians polled said that they want Mahmoud Abbas to resign as president of the Palestinian Authority.

A majority of 52% (55% in Gaza, 49% in the West Bank) chose “armed struggle” as the most effective means of ending the “Israeli occupation” and building an independent Palestinian state. That percentage was down by 2 points since the last survey. A total of 21% support negotiations while 22% chose “popular resistance.”

The poll surveyed 1,270 Palestinians face-to-face in 127 random locations between June 7 and 11 with a 3% margin of error.

