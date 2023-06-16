English
International Shia News Agency
Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls on UNSC to protect sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli violations

SHAFAQNA-Al-Azhar’s Sheikh, Ahmed Al-Tayeb called on the UNSC and the international community to recognize an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and to protect the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound from the ongoing violations it faces day after day.

Tayyeb made the remarks as he addressed a UN Security Council session on “The Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace” .

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh defended Islam against claims of terrorism, noting that terrorism is “driven primarily by global hegemonic policies, material philosophies, and economic doctrines that disregard moral principles.”

Moreover, Al-Azhar’s Sheikh affirmed the need for stopping the futile wars that have erupted in recent decades in many countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen as well as the wars on the eastern borders of Europe.

Tayyeb also underlined the oppression and cruelty faced by the Palestinian people amid international silence.“I am deeply saddened by the silence of the international community regarding the rights of the Palestinian people and the repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites,” the grand imam added.

Source: egypttoday

www.shafaqna.com

