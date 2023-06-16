English
UN in talks with Taliban over teaching projects

SHAFAQNA-The UN children’s agency said it was holding discussions with Taliban over “timelines and practicalities” for a possible required handover of its education programmes and that classes would continue in the meantime.

Aid officials say that the interim governement had signalled international organisations could no longer be involved in education projects, in a move criticised by the UN but not yet confirmed by Afghan authorities.

UNICEF said it had received assurances from the education ministry that its community-based classes, which educate 500,000 students, would continue while they discussed the matter.

