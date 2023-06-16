USA: First Muslim woman confirmed as a federal judge

SHAFAQNA-Nusrat Choudhury is the first Bangladeshi-American and female Muslim federal judge in the US.

Joe Biden nominated Choudhury, a civil rights attorney, to the U.S. District Court for Eastern New York in January, and she was confirmed to the life-tenured position with a narrow margin of 50-49 votes.

Most recently, Choudhury was the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, and, according to her online bio, she has a track record of advancing criminal justice reform, immigrants’ rights and access t reproductive care. She was previously the deputy director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice program.

