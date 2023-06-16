Indian court blocks screening of Al-Jazeera’s documentary on Muslim minority

SHAFAQNA- An Indian court has blocked the screening of an Al-Jazeera’s documentary about Muslim minority.



The Allahabad high court was acting on a public interest petition filed by Sudhir Kumar, an activist, who said he had learned from media reports that the documentary Who Lit the Fuse? portrayed India’s 172-million Muslims as living in fear of the Narendra Modi government. He also alleged that it showed state agencies acting against the interests of Muslims. On this basis, Kumar argued, the documentary should not be broadcast as it would disrupt social harmony.

“Considering the evil consequences that are likely to occur on the broadcast of the film … we are of the view that the broadcast be deferred pending consideration of the cause in the present petition,” the court said in its ruling. The judges also said the government should ensure the documentary was not shown until it had acquired the “requisite certification”.

Source: theguardian

