Russia: UAE’s President Meets Putin

UAE President meets Putin

SHAFAQNA- The president of the United Arab Emirates has met with Vladimir Putin in Russia. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan travelled to St Petersburg, Putin’s home city, and discussed the conflict while calling for stronger diplomatic ties on the side-lines of an economic forum.

“I am pleased to be here today with you, your excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship, and we put our trust in you to do so,” Al-Nahyan told Putin.

The UAE is among the few countries trying to maintain a publicly neutral stance towards Russia, contrary to much of the Western world which has imposed sanctions and condemned the Kremlin chief for ordering the Ukraine invasion in early 2022.

