50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 16 June 2023

SHAFAQNA=50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department reported that 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer in the holy site despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

Source: palinfo

