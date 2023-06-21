Afghanistan IHRC: Pakistani government should refrain from detaining Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) stated in a press release that the Pakistani government should refrain from detaining Afghan refugees and continuing their expulsion, based on the findings of the commission.

The human rights commission described the expulsion of refugees as a tragic situation and stated that with this action by the Pakistani government, it poses a “very serious threat” to the lives of human rights activists, protesting women, journalists, lawyers, former military personnel and government employees, media activists, artists, intellectuals, and political activists.

The statement reads: “The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission demands that the Pakistani government refrain from detaining and expelling Afghan refugees, who are among the main victims of war, political crises, and social problems in Afghanistan.”

This comes as, following the Taliban’s reestablishment of control over Afghanistan in August 2021, hundreds of thousands of employees, former military personnel, civil activists, artists, and others who felt their lives were at risk fled from Afghanistan to neighboring countries, especially Iran and Pakistan.

Furthermore, the human rights commission has requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to engage in influential discussions with the authorities of Pakistan in order to prevent such actions by the Pakistani police.

Meanwhile, the Independent Human Rights Commission called for an examination of the human rights situation of Afghan migrants and refugees in Pakistan.

Source: Shafaqna Afghnistan

www.shafaqna.com