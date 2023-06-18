OIC: 2.5 million pilgrims from 57 Islamic countries perform Hajj 2023

SHAFAQNA– Hossein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, stated that the authorities of Islamic countries emphasized the return of their Hajj quotas this year to pre-pandemic statistics.

Ibrahim Taha said in an interview with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: “The number of Hajj pilgrims this year reaches ‘two million pilgrims’ from 57 Islamic countries.”

Taha mentioned that Saudi Arabia is making significant efforts within the framework of preparations to receive pilgrims this year, stating: “The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, through major development projects and infrastructure improvements, is striving to achieve a desirable balance between the number of pilgrims and the capacity of the Holy sites.”

He continued that the number of Hajj pilgrims in 2019 was approximately 2.5 million, but the situation became complicated with the emergence of the pandemic. However, after the improvement of the pandemic situation, Saudi Arabia has lifted most of the restrictions related to the pandemic and announced that this year Hajj will be held without any limitations.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation added: “The number of pilgrims for the Hajj season of 1444 (2023) will consist of two million pilgrims from 57 Islamic countries and about two hundred thousand pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia.”

Read the full text of the news article on Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com