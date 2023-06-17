Increase in violence against women in Lebanon amid calls for legal action

SHAFAQNA– While Lebanon is suffering from an economic crisis, pressures and difficulties faced by Lebanese families have increased, leading to confrontations and disputes that have resulted in a rising trend of killings.

According to reports from human rights organizations in Lebanon, the number of women who have been exposed to domestic violence crimes has increased in recent weeks.

Observers attribute the increase in violence to the lack of legal punishment and the indifference towards reviewing discriminatory social and cultural norms. They state, “These factors contributed to the alarming escalation of femicides in Lebanon, most of which occur under the labels of ‘honor killings’ or ‘financial problems.’”

Adiba Hamdan, a sociologist and professor at the University of Lebanon, pointed out that the culture of killing has been strengthened under the current circumstances. He stated, “There is no doubt that we live in a somewhat Eastern and traditional society, where domestic violence is somewhat legitimized. We are in a social environment that permits and even reinforces domestic violence, and we are witnessing a significant increase in it.”

He called for the establishment of a healthy social, cultural, and economic environment, stating, “The solutions lie in economic stability and the restoration of social security.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN