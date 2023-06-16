Researchers find the origin of water on Earth by studying salt

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Plagioclase was found in the asteroid Itokawa, permeated through with salt crystals that could have formed due to the presence of water.

As scientists continue to search for answers as to exactly how complex life on Earth began, finding these crystals – which can only form in the presence of liquid water – adds more weight to the theory that these humble space rocks played a role in the process.

Stretching around 2,000 feet (610 m) in length, Itokawa is an S-type asteroid, which simply means it’s stony, and neither this type of asteroid nor these chondrites usually have water-bearing minerals.

The researchers also found a vein of plagioclase, a sodium-rich silicate mineral, running through their sample.

Source: newatlas