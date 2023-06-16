Scientists say first synthetic human ’embryo’ created

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A team of researchers in the US and UK have created the first artificial human embryo-like structures from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

Scientists say these model embryos, which resemble those in the earliest stages of human development, could provide a crucial window on the impact of genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriage.

The structures do not have a beating heart or the beginnings of a brain, but include cells that would typically go on to form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself.

Source: theguardian