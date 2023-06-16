English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther NewsSci-Tech

Scientists say first synthetic human ’embryo’ created

0
;ABRATORY

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A team of researchers in the US and UK have created the first artificial human embryo-like structures from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

Scientists say these model embryos, which resemble those in the earliest stages of human development, could provide a crucial window on the impact of genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriage.

The structures do not have a beating heart or the beginnings of a brain, but include cells that would typically go on to form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself.

Source: theguardian

Related posts

Setting up the world’s first space factory

asadian

The Chinese built a mind-reading machine

asadian

Discovery of a planet with 2 stars

asadian

Scientists print blood vessels

asadian

Heat-damaged in food to raise cancer risk, says study

asadian

Researchers find the origin of water on Earth by studying salt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.