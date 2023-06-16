Heat-damaged in food to raise cancer risk, says study

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study suggests cooking at high temperatures may damage the DNA of food.

Diets high in red meat and fried foods have long been tied to health risks, including cancer, and now a new study has revealed food DNA as a novel potential source of genetic damage.

The study only observed heat-damaged DNA component uptake and increased DNA injury in lab-grown cells and mice – the findings could have important implications for dietary choices and public health.

The two most common kinds of damage involved a nucleotide component containing a compound called cytosine changing chemically to a related compound called uracil and the addition of oxygen to another compound called guanine. Both kinds of DNA damage are genotoxic, in that they can ultimately impair gene functioning and foster mutations that cause cells to replicate uncontrollably as cancer.

Source: stanford