English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther NewsSci-Tech

Scientists print blood vessels

0
blood

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- UMC Utrecht researchers propose solutions for bio printing living tissue.

Bioprinting, or the printing of living cells and tissues, is a promising technique that could solve the problem of organ donor shortages by growing organs from patients’ own cells. However, printing living tissues and cells is extremely complicated and many hurdles must be overcome to achieve this.

Volumetric bioprinting, which can print an object of a few centimeters in just a few seconds, offers many possibilities for printing cells. However, when printing is complete, the cells may not be placed exactly where they are needed.

With this innovation, it is now possible to create volumetric prints that can have growth factors or bioactive proteins “painted” into them in any desired 3D shape.

Source: dayfr

Related posts

Setting up the world’s first space factory

asadian

The Chinese built a mind-reading machine

asadian

Discovery of a planet with 2 stars

asadian

Heat-damaged in food to raise cancer risk, says study

asadian

Scientists say first synthetic human ’embryo’ created

asadian

Researchers find the origin of water on Earth by studying salt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.