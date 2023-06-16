Scientists print blood vessels

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- UMC Utrecht researchers propose solutions for bio printing living tissue.

Bioprinting, or the printing of living cells and tissues, is a promising technique that could solve the problem of organ donor shortages by growing organs from patients’ own cells. However, printing living tissues and cells is extremely complicated and many hurdles must be overcome to achieve this.

Volumetric bioprinting, which can print an object of a few centimeters in just a few seconds, offers many possibilities for printing cells. However, when printing is complete, the cells may not be placed exactly where they are needed.

With this innovation, it is now possible to create volumetric prints that can have growth factors or bioactive proteins “painted” into them in any desired 3D shape.

