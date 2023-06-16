Discovery of a planet with 2 stars

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An international team of astronomers is the first to apply an old technique to discover a new type of planet that orbits two stars – what is known as a circumbinary planet.

The newly discovered planet is a gas-giant that is 65 times more massive than Earth. It orbits two stars along with another, smaller exoplanet — a term which refers to planets orbiting stars outside of our own — which had previously been detected in 2020.

Prior to this discovery of a second planet in this system, only one other multi-planet circumbinary system has ever been found: Keplar-47, which is believed to have three orbiting exoplanets.

Currently, there are only 12 binary systems known to host circumbinary planets.

The vast majority of the exoplanets that astronomers have discovered in the universe thus far have been discovered using the transit method.

Source: ctvnews