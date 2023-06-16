English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

The Chinese built a mind-reading machine

0
religious worship brain activation patterns

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Chinese researchers say they have developed the first mind-reading machine capable of turning human thought into spoken Mandarin.

The neurolinguistics structure and pronunciation of Mandarin meant that English-based neural mechanisms and algorithms could not be directly adapted. Syllables with the same structure but different tones can represent various words.

The researchers used the same invasive technique for the neural recordings, but amplified the signal strength of the larynx, treating its movements separately in the algorithm to place additional emphasis on the pitch of the final sound.

Source: scmp

Related posts

Setting up the world’s first space factory

asadian

Discovery of a planet with 2 stars

asadian

Scientists print blood vessels

asadian

Heat-damaged in food to raise cancer risk, says study

asadian

Scientists say first synthetic human ’embryo’ created

asadian

Researchers find the origin of water on Earth by studying salt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.