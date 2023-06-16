The Chinese built a mind-reading machine

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Chinese researchers say they have developed the first mind-reading machine capable of turning human thought into spoken Mandarin.

The neurolinguistics structure and pronunciation of Mandarin meant that English-based neural mechanisms and algorithms could not be directly adapted. Syllables with the same structure but different tones can represent various words.

The researchers used the same invasive technique for the neural recordings, but amplified the signal strength of the larynx, treating its movements separately in the algorithm to place additional emphasis on the pitch of the final sound.

Source: scmp