Setting up the world’s first space factory

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- One California-based startup, Varda Space Industries, is betting that big business will lie in relatively unassuming satellites that will spend days or months in Earth’s orbit quietly carrying out pharmaceutical development.

Varda launched its first test mission Monday aboard a SpaceX rocket, which took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just after 2:30 pm PT. The company then confirmed in a tweet that its satellite successfully separated from the rocket.

On board the rocket, tucked among a bevy of other satellites, was the company’s first creation: a 200-pound (90-kilogram) capsule designed to carry drug research into microgravity.

Source: kake