Saudi Arabia’s FM arrives in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia‘s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tehran on Saturday, according to Saudi media/

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations.

Bin Farhan is due to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Iran has left Israel largely alone as it has sought to isolate Iran diplomatically.

Source: arabnews

