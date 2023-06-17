UNICEF calls for protection of Sudan children

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called for protection of Sudan children trapped in a “harsh nightmare”.

In a statement, UNICEF emphasised that “over one million children have recently been displaced due to two months of conflict in Sudan.”

The statement affirmed that “more than 13.6 million children are in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian support in Sudan, including water, health, nutrition and protection. This is the highest recorded number in the country since the conflict began in mid-April.”

Mandip O’Brien, UNICEF’s representative in Khartoum, stated, “Sudan’s future is at risk, and we cannot accept the continued loss and suffering of its children,” according to the same statement.

She added, “Sudan’s children are living in an endless harsh nightmare, bearing the brunt of a violent crisis in which they had no hand. They are exposed to gunfire, injury, abuse, displacement and malnutrition.”

