Saudi Arabia to host 1300 pilgrims from 90 countries for Hajj 2023

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a directive on Saturday (17 June 2023) to host 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries to perform Hajj 2023.

The decision comes as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, which covers the pilgrimage expenses of selected participants, state news agency SPA reported.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister and the program’s general supervisor, said the annual program reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to serve Muslims and deepen relations with other Islamic nations.

Source: arabnews

