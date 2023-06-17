English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia to host 1300 pilgrims from 90 countries for Hajj 2023

0
Saudi Arabia to host 1300 pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a directive on Saturday (17 June 2023) to host 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries to perform Hajj 2023.

The decision comes as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, which covers the pilgrimage expenses of selected participants, state news agency SPA reported.
Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister and the program’s general supervisor, said the annual program reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to serve Muslims and deepen relations with other Islamic nations.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

asadian

[Photos] Pilgrims at Al-Nabi Mosque in Medina

asadian

Direct Sanaa-Mecca Hajj flights to start June 17

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s FM To Visit Iran on Saturday 17 June 2023

asadian

Sudan: War complicates route to Hajj

asadian

Saudi Arabia introduces new instant e-visa

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.