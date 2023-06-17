English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Occupied West Bank: UNRWA resumes services to Palestine refugees

0
Palestine refugees

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) resumed its service delivery to Palestine in the occupied West Bank.

“We are relieved that UNRWA is now able to restart providing services to the refugee communities across the West Bank,” confirmed Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general.

Lazzarini stated that Palestinian refugees had been: “Severely impacted by the strike, which started in March over a work dispute with the West Bank Staff Union and a strike.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel shelves plans for settlement project ‘splitting West Bank in two’

asadian

Guterres: UNRWA is on verge of financial collapse

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Israeli Settlers Attack Graves

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Japan-funded water project opens

asadian

WHO reports: Palestinians face major obstacles of achieving their rights to health

asadian

West Bank: Two Palestinians killed in a raid on Tulkarm

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.