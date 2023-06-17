Occupied West Bank: UNRWA resumes services to Palestine refugees

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) resumed its service delivery to Palestine in the occupied West Bank.

“We are relieved that UNRWA is now able to restart providing services to the refugee communities across the West Bank,” confirmed Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general.

Lazzarini stated that Palestinian refugees had been: “Severely impacted by the strike, which started in March over a work dispute with the West Bank Staff Union and a strike.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

