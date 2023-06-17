Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

SHAFAQNA- Iranian and Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers agreed to form joint political and economic committees during a joint press conference in Tehran on Saturday (17 June 2023).

In the press conference in Tehran on Saturday afternoon, Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed happiness with meeting his Saudi counterpart in Tehran and thanked Riydh for reopening Iranian diplomatic premises in Riyadh and Jeddah earlier this month. He also appreciated Saudi Arabia for the favorable holding of the Hajj pilgrimage and said that “The Iranian side will also reciprocally provide the necessary facilities for the Saudi diplomatic staff in the cities of Tehran and Mashhad.”

Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran and Riyadh are set to form joint cooperation commissions in different fields. Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, said that his talks with his Iranian counterpart were positive, adding that Riyadh hopes to witness an increase in diplomatic cooperation with Tehran and re-opening its embassy in Iran in the near future.

Considering Iran-Saudi Arabia as two important countries of the region, the top Saudi diplomat said: “The relations between the two countries are established based on basic principles such as mutual respect and non-interference in (each other’s) internal affairs and respect for the UN’s Charter.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Saudi Foreign Minister referred to the joint cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh on expanding regional security and reducing the weapons of mass destruction.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com