Amnesty International: Seven young men offenders face imminent execution in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Seven young men who were juveniles at the time of their alleged offences are facing imminent execution in Saudi Arabia, said Amnesty International.

All seven of the men were children – including one who was 12 – at the time of their alleged crimes, and all were denied legal representation throughout their pre-trial detention.

Six of the group were sentenced on terrorism-related charges, the seventh for armed robbery and murder, and all were subjected to unfair trials marred by the use of torture-tainted confessions. Their death sentences were upheld by an appeals court between March 2022 and March this year.

Source: amnesty

