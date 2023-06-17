English
Holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) sets plans for Eid al-Adha pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-The administration of al-Safeer specialised hospital, affiliated with the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), announced an integrated plan to provide the best medical services to the pilgrims during the Arafah pilgrimage and Eid Al-Adha.

Dr Amer Al-Shammari, the hospital’s director, said in an interview, “Under the guidance of the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, a multi-tasking medical plan was developed, in coordination with the Karbala Health Department, and coordination with the departments and cadres of the Holy Shrine.”

