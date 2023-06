SHAFAQNA-Russian and Turkish Presidents have agreed that the Putin will visit Türkiye “soon”, Interfax cited a Kremlin aide as saying on Friday.

The visit would be Putin’s first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Putin has only rarely travelled outside Russia since the beginning of full-scale hostilities.

Source: reuters

