Reuters: Israel could accept USA-Iran nuclear understanding

US-Iran nuclear understanding

SHAFAQNA- Reuters reported that Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to senior lawmaker.

According to Iranian and Western officials, Israel’s main ally Washington is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps.

These steps would be cast as an “understanding” rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, such as the 2015 accord abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

“It’s not a wide-scope agreement, it’s more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding, and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision,” said Yuli Edelstein, Head of the Israeli Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

