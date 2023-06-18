BCHR: 65 HR violations against citizens in Bahrain in May 2023

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) reported more than 65 human rights violations against citizens in May 2023.

The center mentioned in a report that the violations included “summonses, arrests, and storming of areas, in addition to attacks on political prisoners,” noting that “the most prominent of these violations was the arrest of the preacher of the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque, peace be upon him, in Diraz, Sheikh Mohammad Sanqour, on May 22, over a sermon in which he condemned normalization and changing of curricula and demanded to reveal the fate of political prisoners.” The center went on to say that Sheikh Sanqour was released later on 25 May.

Source: bahrainmirror

