English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

BCHR: 65 HR violations against citizens in Bahrain in May 2023

0
human rights violations

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) reported more than 65 human rights violations against citizens in May 2023.

The center mentioned in a report that the violations included “summonses, arrests, and storming of areas, in addition to attacks on political prisoners,” noting that “the most prominent of these violations was the arrest of the preacher of the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque, peace be upon him, in Diraz, Sheikh Mohammad Sanqour, on May 22, over a sermon in which he condemned normalization and changing of curricula and demanded to reveal the fate of political prisoners.” The center went on to say that Sheikh Sanqour was released later on 25 May.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bahrain: Sectarian provocation returns

asadian

USA’s diplomat: Bahrain & Iran likely to restore diplomatic relation soon

asadian

Bahrain: Officials start campaign against Ashura early

asadian

Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

asadian

Bahrain: Shia cleric released from jail following protests

asadian

Bahrain: Shia cleric detained after calling for release of political prisoners

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.