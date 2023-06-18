Groups of Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Groups of Israeli settlers guarded by Israeli police broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Scores of Israeli settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals there under the protection of Israeli police officers, local sources said.

During the presence of the Israeli settlers inside the holy site, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian Muslims into the holy site, including bodily searching some of them and retaining their identity cards.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Source: wafa

