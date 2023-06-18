Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s top Maronite cleric said that parliament’s failed attempt to elect a president was a “cold-blooded violation of the constitution.

Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai spoke in his first sermon since the Iran-backed Shia group Hezbollah and its closest allies thwarted an attempt by factions including the main Christian parties to elect an IMF official as president.

Wednesday’s events marked the 12th time parliament failed to elect someone to the post – reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon’s sectarian system and vacant since the term of the Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun ended in October.

Source: middleeastmonitor

