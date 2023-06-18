Omani FM: Palestinian state prerequisite for full relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA-The Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, has stated that the establishment of a Palestinian state will be a prerequisite for Oman to establish full relations with Israel.

Busaidi emphasized that Oman’s neutrality should be seen as positive, proactive, and constructive.

Currently, Oman and Israel maintain quiet and unofficial relations. However, there have been positive signs indicating a potential improvement in their relations.

Busaidi made it clear that while Oman is open to establishing a relationship with Israel, it will not do so at the expense of ignoring or closing the door on the Palestinians.

Source: jordannews

www.shafaqna.com