Iraqi President confirms a campaign to rehabilitate churches in Mosul

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid confirmed that there is a campaign to rehabilitate churches in the city of Mosul.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated, ” Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, received today, at the Baghdad Palace, the delegation of the ancient Eastern Church in Iraq and the world, headed by His Holiness Patriarch Mar Gorgis III Younan and his accompanying delegation, consisting of a number of beatitudes and His Eminence, the Metropolitans and Bishops,” noting that “Rashid welcomed the attendees at the outset of the meeting, and Patriarch Mar Gorgis III congratulated Younan on the occasion of his inauguration as a new Patriarch of the ancient Eastern Church in Iraq and the world, wishing him success on the path to achieving harmony, peaceful coexistence, and uniting the ranks among Iraqis in a way that secures life Free and dignified for all citizens of all religions and beliefs.”

The President of the Republic stressed, according to the statement, “the importance of establishing security and stability in the country, which is an important factor in providing services and rehabilitating the infrastructure,” noting that “there is a campaign in the city of Mosul to rehabilitate churches and restore them to their former state.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com