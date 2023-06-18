Iraqi President: Over half a million displaced in Iraq are living in precarious conditions

The statement came during his meeting with Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director of the Regional Office for Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme, Abdullah Abdul Razaq Aldurderi, and his accompanying delegation at the Baghdad Palace.

President Rashid emphasized the significance of the existing relationship between Iraq and the United Nations through its specialized agencies, underscoring the need to enhance and develop these ties to achieve desired objectives in supporting Iraq. This, in turn, would help resolve the lingering issues concerning the displaced and promote economic growth and development in the country.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of tangible progress and concrete results in the displaced persons file, highlighting the approximately 600,000 individuals who are enduring extremely complex and challenging circumstances without receiving any substantial assistance on the ground. He emphasized the imperative of resolving this issue by facilitating their return to their respective areas of residence.

