Qatar & UAE resume diplomatic ties

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said that they had resumed diplomatic ties after six years and were reopening respective embassies.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said the move was done based on “the keenness of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations” and the al-Ula Agreement, which was signed in Saudi Arabia in 2021 by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council to ease years of tensions.

Qatar, meanwhile, said its Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, spoke to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Monday (19 June 2023) as the two states reopened their diplomatic missions. Qatar’s consulate in Dubai is also reopening.

Source: middleeasteye

