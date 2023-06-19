English
MEM: Lebanon has been without an effective president for two years

Lebanon has been without president

SHAFAQNA-The Lebanese parliament has failed, for the twelfth time, to elect a president for the republic, a position that has remained vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended last October and he left Baabda Palace.

In democracies with a parliamentary system, executive power is in the hands of the prime minister, while the head of state is an honorary position.

When obstacles prevent the election of a president, they may resort to an electoral committee. This does not happen in Lebanon, where the constitution that was further hybridised by the Taif Agreement does not allow for a people’s vote to fill the presidential vacancy, even if it lasts for years. Lebanon has now been without an effective president for two years.

