Kuwait forms new government

Kuwait forms government

SHAFAQNA-Kuwait on Sunday formed a new government, headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, naming Saad Al Barrak as oil minister to replace Bader Al-Mulla and reappointing Finance Minister Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri.

The move on Sunday follows the results of snap elections called by Kuwait’s emir, Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah, earlier in June after he had dissolved parliament amid a persistent political deadlock.

The official Kuwait News Agency reported after the elections that opposition politicians won 29 of the legislature’s 50 seats, and 37 lawmakers retained their seats in the elections.

Kuwait also named a new defence minister, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Ahmed Al Sabah.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

