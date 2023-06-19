MEE: How Saudi Arabia to reshape football in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Middleeasteye reported that from attracting footballers to monopolising commercial deals, Saudi Arabia reshapes football in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has long been a powerhouse of football in the Middle East.

The national team has six World Cup appearances and two Asian Cups, while several of its club sides have excelled in the Asian Champions League.

But now the country has even bigger global ambitions that will have far-reaching implications on the rest of the region.

In December, Riyadh club Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the game’s history and the most popular person on Instagram with almost 600 million followers.

The Saudi league’s four biggest clubs – Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli of Jeddah and Riyadh’s Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – were recently taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF), marking the first steps towards privatisation.

This development is potentially even more significant than the arrival of famous foreign players and coaches.

